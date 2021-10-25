Warwick family business wins national award

Some of the team from Just Nice Clean Cars in Warwick with the award. Photo supplied

A family business in Warwick has won a national award.

Just Nice Clean Cars, an independent car dealership, MOT and service centre in Millers Road, recently won ‘UK Independent Dealership 2020 – Customer Care’.

The business, which opened in the town in 2016, was recgonised at an award ceremony held at the Coventry Building Society Arena - formerly The Ricoh Arena - last week by Motor Trader Magazine and MotorTrader.com.

Just Nice Clean Cars in Millers Road in Warwick. Photo supplied

Carl Jay, owner and managing director, said: “We are absolutely elated to have won the national award for customer care.

"It is testament to the hard-work the whole team put in to maintain our excellence in customer service.

"Whilst we are still low on car stock because of the pandemic, we believe in always providing the best possible used car buying and auto care experience, with the underlying principle that buying a car from us is the start of your customer journey, not the end.

"This year we have invested in new software to provide easy online MOT booking and it has made the overall experience quicker and easier for our customers.”

Charlotte Jay, owner and director added: “We wanted to have the whole team at the awards this year as a celebratory night out to thank them for their continued support and hard work

through a very tough couple of years, but we never expected to win too.

"We have an amazing team across the whole business, and I’m so pleased they have been recognised for their efforts through this award as without them this wouldn’t have been possible.