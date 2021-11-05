Warwick family thanks community for supporting charity Halloween house

A family in Warwick is thanking the community for supporting their charity Halloween house.
Once again James and Laura Maclellan turned their home in Hathaway Drive, in the Woodloes, into a Halloween-themed house on October 31.
They had mulled wine, hot chocolate and sausages in a bun for sale on the night as well as people handing out sweets.
The family used the event to raise money for two causes - Team Ethan and the Harriet Davies Trust.
James and Laura started Team Ethan to help raise money for necessary equipment and items their son Ethan who has a rare genetic disorder - Lesch Nyhan syndrome.
The Harriet Davies Trust is a charity that helps children with disabilities and their families enjoy a seaside holiday by providing adapted properties.
James said: "We had a great night and lots of people turned up - both new faces and old friends.
"£1,080 was made on the night so we will be sending £540 to Harriet Davies trust and £540 will go to team Ethan
"We would like to thank the local suppliers for supporting us; Simply Fresh of Coventry and Rowleys Butchers in Warwick
"Haunted Hathaway house 2021 was a great success and we would like the thank everyone for coming along and supporting us.