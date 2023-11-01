"I am extremely concerned and shocked that this is actually happening in front of everyone"

Dr Fady Abusidu's cousin, Khalid, with his his son is Ahmed. Bottom left: Dr Fady Abusidu.

A Warwick father who has lost ten members of his extended family in the bombing of Gaza is still desperately waiting on news from his cousins, who are trapped in the war zone.

Dr Fady Abusidu has not been able to get hold of them as bombs continue to fall, but understands that they have been made homeless after fleeing Gaza City.

The 47-year-old business development consultant, who lives with his two children in Warwick, spoke to The Courier and Weekly News this week about his family's harrowing ordeal.

"I am extremely concerned and shocked that this is actually happening in front of everyone," he said.

"I have lost ten members of my extended family in one bomb and now I have been unable to contact my cousins."

"I understand they have moved but we cannot get hold of them."

The war in the Gaza Strip has intensified as Israel continues to carry out retaliatory strikes against Hamas, after Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages during an horrific and unprecedented attack on October 7.

The Hamas-run health ministry said Israel's bombs have killed more than 8,000 people.

Dr Abusidu's cousins are among hundreds of thousands who are now homeless and he has not been able to reach them over the phone since the beginning of the events.

"No one at any level of power is willing to do anything about it," he added.

"The problems have been going on for decades - the only difference now is the scale of what is happening.

"The world has changed and the Middle East will never be the same.

Dr Abusidu, who has lived in Warwick for nine years, joined the recent vigil held by the group 'Justice For Palestinians - Leamington Spa', who hold regular vigils outside Leamington Town Hall.

He added: "The last thing people in the Gaza Strip are thinking about is politics. All they are thinking about is a safe place to sleep or how they will survive for the next 24 hours.