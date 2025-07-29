Warwick Folk Festival 2025: Images from an ‘utterly magical’ weekend

The festival took place from July 24 to 27 and featured concerts, sing-arounds and dancing and activities as well as the Fringe Festival in the town centre.

The Warwick Folk Festival team said: “It has been utterly magical to have so many familiar faces back on site, as well as meeting loads of new wonderful humans for a sold out weekend.

"Thank you for packing out the venues on site and on the streets of Warwick, for sharing in the laughter, the smiles, and wonderful moments.

"Thank you just for being you, and for supporting us and each other with your presence and energy.

“Folk is all about connection and community, and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, our wonderful community.

"2025 was one for the books and thank you for making it the most special year.”

The festival will be returning from July 23 to 26 2026

Here’s a selection of photos from the festival by Frances Wilmot, John Wright and Clive Peacock.

1 . Warwick Folk Festival 2025 The Fringe Festival took place in Warwick town centre as part of the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo: Clive Peacock

2 . Warwick Folk Festival 2025 Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth performing at Warwick Folk Festival 2025. Photo: John Wright

3 . Warwick Folk Festival 2025 Morris Dancer groups entertained an audience outside Oken's tearooms in Castle Street after the main street procession. Photo shows the Sheffield City Morris group. Photo: Frances Wilmot

4 . Warwick Folk Festival 2025 Some of the Morris dancers in Warwick town centre during the Fringe Festival for the Warwick Folk Festival. Photo: Clive Peacock