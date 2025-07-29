Warwick Folk Festival 2025: Images from an ‘utterly magical’ weekend

The festival took place from July 24 to 27 and featured concerts, sing-arounds and dancing and activities as well as the Fringe Festival in the town centre.
The Warwick Folk Festival team said: “It has been utterly magical to have so many familiar faces back on site, as well as meeting loads of new wonderful humans for a sold out weekend.
"Thank you for packing out the venues on site and on the streets of Warwick, for sharing in the laughter, the smiles, and wonderful moments.
"Thank you just for being you, and for supporting us and each other with your presence and energy.
“Folk is all about connection and community, and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, our wonderful community.
"2025 was one for the books and thank you for making it the most special year.”
The festival will be returning from July 23 to 26 2026
Here’s a selection of photos from the festival by Frances Wilmot, John Wright and Clive Peacock.