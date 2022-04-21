Warwick Food Festival set to return in full force - and with a new layout

Warwick Food Festival will be returning to the town on May 1. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

The iconic Warwick Food Festival is set to return to the town next month with a new layout.

The festival, was cancelled in 2020 and was restricted in size in 2021 due to Covid restrictions but will be returning in full force on Sunday, May 1.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 100 traders will fill the streets of the town centre with street food, local produce and drinks and there will also be live entertainment, children’s rides, stilt walkers and face painting.

Warwick Food Festival. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Aaron Probert of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re delighted to be back with a full-size festival, with no Covid restrictions.

"The event will be spread across the town centre, using Market Place, Market Street, Old Square and Brook Street.

“By us using additional streets, this will enable us to include more independent businesses within the town, and allow more space for visitors, who are still wary about large crowds.

"Market Square will be primarily for the stage and additional seating to create a better, open space for visitors to enjoy entertainment.”

The festival will be taking place between 10am and 5pm.

Swan Street, Brook Street, Market Street, Market Place and Old Square will be closed to all traffic from 5pm on Saturday April 30 until 10pm on Sunday May 1.

Alternative Parking can be found at West Rock Car Park, Cape Road Car Park or Warwick Racecourse during the closures.