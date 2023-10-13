Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Warwick Food festival to return next year with a new venue after 'outgrowing' the town centre

The event attracts thousands of people every year.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Warwick Food Festival has been confirmed for 2024 – but it will have a new venue.

Read More
Former Warwick School pupils raise thousands of pounds for charity with the Thre...

Market and event operators CJ’s Events Warwickshire have announced that the event will be returning on Sunday May 26, 2024 and that it will be relocating to St Nicholas Park.

The Warwick Food Festival in 2023. Photo by Geoff OusbeyThe Warwick Food Festival in 2023. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The Warwick Food Festival in 2023. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
Most Popular

The festival has been running for six years, showcasing a range of food and drink traders, and attracts thousands of food enthusiasts from across the country.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Warwick Food Festival continues to grow year on year, and the event has simply outgrown the town centre and faces many logistical challenges with using the small spaces and streets available. In its new location at St Nicholas Park, the food festival will be able to use large green spaces to open the event up.

"Visitors can also relax and enjoy their food in a serene environment, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

“As the Warwick Food Festival prepares to embark on an exciting new chapter in St Nicholas Park, we cannot wait to welcome you to its new venue.

"The festival will remain for free for all visitors, we’d like to thank Warwick District Council for their support.”

Applications for trading open on December 1.

In addition to the food and drink stalls, the festival will also feature live entertainment, including music performances.

The operator is also looking at cooking demonstrations and interactive workshops.

More information will be released over the coming months at: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

Related topics:Warwick District CouncilWarwickshire