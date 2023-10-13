Warwick Food festival to return next year with a new venue after 'outgrowing' the town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick Food Festival has been confirmed for 2024 – but it will have a new venue.

Market and event operators CJ’s Events Warwickshire have announced that the event will be returning on Sunday May 26, 2024 and that it will be relocating to St Nicholas Park.

The Warwick Food Festival in 2023. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The festival has been running for six years, showcasing a range of food and drink traders, and attracts thousands of food enthusiasts from across the country.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Warwick Food Festival continues to grow year on year, and the event has simply outgrown the town centre and faces many logistical challenges with using the small spaces and streets available. In its new location at St Nicholas Park, the food festival will be able to use large green spaces to open the event up.

"Visitors can also relax and enjoy their food in a serene environment, surrounded by the beauty of nature.

“As the Warwick Food Festival prepares to embark on an exciting new chapter in St Nicholas Park, we cannot wait to welcome you to its new venue.

"The festival will remain for free for all visitors, we’d like to thank Warwick District Council for their support.”

Applications for trading open on December 1.

In addition to the food and drink stalls, the festival will also feature live entertainment, including music performances.

The operator is also looking at cooking demonstrations and interactive workshops.