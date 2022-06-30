Warwick football club to host fundraising football match to raise money for The Myton Hospices

The match between Warwick United and Leamington Veterans will take place at Racing Club Warwick’s Townsend Meadow ground on Sunday (July 3)

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 12:22 pm

Racing Club Warwick FC will host a fundraising football match to support The Myton Hospices this weekend.

The match between Warwick United and Leamington Veterans will take place at Racing’s Townsend Meadow ground on Sunday (July 3) from 3pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Entry is free and donations will be collected on the gate.

Read More

Read More
Warwick set to face four weeks of roadworks ahead of Commonwealth Games road rac...

For more information about the match visit Racing Club Warwick FC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/racingclubwarwickfc

WarwickFacebook