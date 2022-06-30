Warwick football club to host fundraising football match to raise money for The Myton Hospices

Racing Club Warwick FC will host a fundraising football match to support The Myton Hospices this weekend.
The match between Warwick United and Leamington Veterans will take place at Racing’s Townsend Meadow ground on Sunday (July 3) from 3pm.
Entry is free and donations will be collected on the gate.
For more information about the match visit Racing Club Warwick FC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/racingclubwarwickfc