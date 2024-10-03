Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick has gained another pub listing in CAMRA's newest Good Beer Guide.

The CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Heart of Warwickshire branch has announced that six Warwick pubs have been featured in the Good Beer Guide for 2025.

Last year the town had five pubs listed.

Warwick now has six pubs in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2025. Photos by Google Streetview

Joining The Cape of Good Hope in Lower Caper, The Wild Boar in Lakin Road, The Warwick Eagle in The Holloway, The Old Post Office in West Street and The Four Penny Pub in Crompton Street, is The Ale Hub in Chase Meadow.

The Ale Hub is a micropub which opened in March 2023 in Chase Meadow Square. It was opened by the McDiarmid family it is currently one of nine open across the country – with the others being in locations such as Solihull, Sutton Coldfield and Worcester.

The pubs in the guide have been chosen by the branch and national members of CAMRA who score the real ale they have at the establishment.

These scores are collated and verified to form the basis of the entries into the guide.

Julie Griffiths, chair, at CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Heart of Warwickshire branch said: "We're thrilled to see Warwick recognised in the Good Beer Guide 2025.

"These entries not only highlight the hard work and creativity of our local publicans but also bring our community together through a shared love for exceptional beer."

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide is celebrating its 52nd edition, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.

The newest edition was published on September 26, and is available to order now from: https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/