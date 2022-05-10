Warwick gin bar launches new cocktail to celebrate the Queen - and to help a local charity

The Royal Jubilee Cocktail is being served at That Gin and Cocktail Bar from Friday until June 5 as part of Jubilee celebrations in the town.

Half the proceeds from the sales of the drink, which also in recognises the That Gin Company’s first anniversary in Swan Street, will benefit children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Steve Bazell said: “We have decided to have a triple celebration marking World Cocktail Day (May 13) our first birthday (May 17) and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations while giving support to a fantastic local charity at the same time.

Steve Bazell and Rachel Ollerenshaw with the Royal Jubilee cocktail. Photo supplied

“We are delighted to be donating 50 per cent of the profits on all sales of the limited edition cocktail to Molly Ollys who have offices across the road from That Gin Company.

“We understand that this year the charity is marking a milestone of its own – its tenth anniversary of providing extremely important support to children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families – so we are incredibly proud to be able to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Steve added: “People can also enter a raffle to win a bottle from the first batch of our new gin with the raffle money going to Molly Ollys.

"Tickets can be purchased at the bar with the draw taking place week commencing June 6 so we hope to see many of you down here to enjoy yourself at That Gin Company whilst giving to a great charity.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional well-being as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “We love it when companies and individuals come up with new ways to fundraise and help raise awareness and this is a great idea from Steve and the team at That Gin Company especially as the Jubilee cocktail goes down very well.