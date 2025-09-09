Warwick GPs form patient groups to help improve services and feedback

Priory Medical Centre in Warwick. Photo supplied

Three GPs in Warwick have formed their own patient groups to help improve services and feedback

The Priory Medical Centre, Avonside and Chase Meadow practices have all set up a Patient Participation Group (PPG) for each surgery.

Members of the PPG are an advisory volunteer group of patients who work closely with their own practice.

The PPG’s aim is to gather views of patients from as broad a spectrum as possible to get a “truly representative sample”.

They need the views from young people, workers, retirees, carers, as well as people with long term conditions and they are appealing for people to get in touch.

Residents who are a patient at either Avonside or Chase Meadow practice you can contact their own PPG via the link at the bottom of their practice website, or ask reception to arrange for the PPG to contact you.

Priory Medical Centre patients can do the same or they contact their PPG direct by email at: [email protected]