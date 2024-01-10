Warwick Half Marathon organisers expecting a sell out year for the event

Like previous years, the event will be starting and finishing at Warwick Racecourse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisers of the Warwick Half Marathon say they are expecting a sell out year for next month’s event.

Running events company RunThrough is once again organising the event and The Wigley Group, which is based in Southam, will also be returning as the headline sponsor for the race for a fifth year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers of the Warwick Half Marathon say they are expecting a sell out year for the event. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will take place on Sunday February 4 and it is the second time that the event has been organised by RunThrough.

Both the Half Marathon and Junior Race will start and finish within Warwick Racecourse and take runners through the Warwickshire countryside on fully closed and marshalled roads.

Following the 2023 event, organisers say that based on uptake and popularity this year’s half marathon will reach capacity and sell out well before the event.

Matt Wood, co-founder of RunThrough, said: “We can’t wait to return to deliver the Warwick Half Marathon for the second time and it’s fantastic to be continuing to work with The Wigley Group as headline partner of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Encouraging people in local communities to get active through running and facilitating this through the provision of high quality events is what RunThrough is all about and brilliant to be working with a partner in The Wigley Group that are fully aligned with us on this.

"Good luck to all runners with their training and we look forward to seeing you on February 4.”

James Davies, chief executive officer added: “The Warwick Half Marathon is a great event for the region which has really gone from strength to strength in recent years, so it’s fantastic to hear interest is high once again for February.

"We’re looking forward to another great day.”

The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon has also partnered with the SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, as the event’s charity of the year.

Registration for the half marathon will remain open until the event reaches capacity.