Warwick Half Marathon returns this weekend - road closures and everything else you need to know

The Race Organiser director Craig Thornton and Peter Burnell, Business Relationship Manager at The Wigley Group, at Warwick Racecourse, where the race will start and end. Photo supplied

The Warwick Half Marathon will be taking place in the town this weekend.

The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon will start and end at Warwick Racecourse on Sunday (March 6).

It will be the first time it has been held since 2020 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, with more than 1,000 competitors expected to take part this year.

The 13.26-mile route takes in some spectacular scenic views of the Warwickshire countryside on fully-closed roads, so it is suitable for runners of all abilities.

As well as traveling through Warwick, runners will also go through Leek Wootton, Hatton Park and Hampton-on-the-Hill.

The race will be starting at 9am and the 2.5k junior race will be starting at 9.30pm.

Entry tickets for the half marathon will be available online until Saturday (March 5).Entry for the main events costs £36 and the children’s fun run is priced at £12.

There will be number or road closures in place for the event - with most closures starting between 8.30am to 9.30am.

To view the scheduled road closures and the times for the closures go to: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WgtdO1ZES1PXoSzvydFeiNKihfr0bAzC/viewThe event is UK Athletics licensed so will count toward official times for the running season.

All finishers will receive a medal with prizes available for the top three places overall and the top place in each of the veteran categories – aged 40, 50, 60 and 70 – for both males and females.

Craig Thornton, director of The Race Organiser, which runs the event, said: “We are really pleased the event is back on this year as it has become a popular part of Warwick’s sporting calendar.

“The beauty of this course is that it is suitable for all – whether you are a keen runner or looking to take on a new challenge to start the New Year.