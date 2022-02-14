Warwick Half Marathon set to return to the town for the first time in two years - and there's still time to enter

The Race Organiser director Craig Thornton and Peter Burnell, Business Relationship Manager at The Wigley Group, at Warwick Racecourse, where the race will start and end. Photo supplied

A popular half marathon in Warwick is gearing up for its long-awaited return to the town for the first time in two years.

Final preparations are well underway for The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon which starts and ends at Warwick Racecourse on Sunday, March 6.

It will be the first time it has been held since 2020 after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic, with more than 1,000 competitors expected to take part this year.

Those looking to sign up can still secure their place with tickets available from the ‘Events’ section of www.theraceorganiser.comJames Davies, chief executive officer at The Wigley Group, said: “It’s brilliant to have the race back on in Warwick after its absence last year and we are delighted to be sponsoring it once again.

“I’ve run the race myself before and know what a fantastic event and course it is.

“I’m sure the town will be out in full support for those taking part. Good luck to all of those involved – and for those who haven’t signed up yet, there’s still time.”

The 13.26-mile route takes in some spectacular scenic views of the Warwickshire countryside on fully-closed roads, so it is suitable for runners of all abilities.

The half marathon kicks off at 9am, a wheelchair half marathon begins five minutes earlier, while a 2.5k junior race for children aged between six and 16 also takes places from 9.30am.

Entry for the main events costs £36 and the children’s fun run is priced at £12.

The event is UK Athletics licensed so will count toward official times for the running season.

All finishers will receive a medal with prizes available for the top three places overall and the top place in each of the veteran categories – aged 40, 50, 60 and 70 – for both males and females.

Craig Thornton, director of The Race Organiser, which runs the event, said: “We are really pleased the event is back on this year as it has become a popular part of Warwick’s sporting calendar.

“The beauty of this course is that it is suitable for all – whether you are a keen runner or looking to take on a new challenge to start the New Year.