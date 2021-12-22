Warwick Hall turns green in support of children's charity

Warwick Hall joined landmarks across the country by lighting up green in support of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children on Tuesday (December 21).

Hundreds of people from across the UK also walked 5k to support and raise money for the children’s charity.

Warwick Hall is at the centre of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, that comprises Warwick School, King’s High and Warwick Preparatory School, and Warwick Junior School.

Warwick Hall turned green for the NSPCC. Photo by Vicky from Victoriajanephotography.co.uk

Richard Nicholson, principal of Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, said: “It was a real honour, for Warwick and our family of schools, to light up Warwick Hall in the NSPCC’s trademark green, in support of Walk for Children.