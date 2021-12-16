Warwick Hall will join famous landmarks across the country by lighting up green in support of NSPCC

Warwick Hall is set to join famous landmarks across the country and light up green in support of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children on Tuesday December 21. Photo by Warwick School.

Warwick Hall is set to join famous landmarks across the country and light up green in support of the NSPCC’s Walk for Children on Tuesday December 21.

On this night, landmarks across the UK, including Battersea Power Station, Nottingham City Hall and the Library of Birmingham are all supporting the charity by lighting up and turning the NSPCC’s trademark green colour.

Also, hundreds of people from across the UK will walk 5k to support and raise money for the children’s charity.

Warwick Hall is at the centre of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, that comprises Warwick School, King’s High and Warwick Preparatory School, and Warwick Junior School.

Richard Nicholson, Principal of Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year, but for many children the long dark nights and cold winter months can fuel their day-to-day life with loneliness, isolation and worrying mental health concerns. If home isn’t a happy place then extended periods of time spent indoors will only exacerbate the situation.”

“This is why we are delighted to be working with the NSPCC to light Warwick Hall green to support this wonderful initiative. To have landmarks and people from across the country joining in the Walk for Children event is hugely inspirational and we’re proud to be part of this effort here in Warwick.”

Barbara Elsey, Community Fundraising Manager for Warwickshire, said: "Come and join us on December 21. Sign up for Walk for Children as this is a great chance to get out and about over the festive period and to perhaps pass by Warwick Hall to grab a few pictures. When you do, please remember to use the hashtag #WalkforChildren on social media.

“People are also being encouraged to dress up and get creative with reindeer antlers, Santa hats and light-up accessories, to shine through the night for all children everywhere.”