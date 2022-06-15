Warwick Hospital nurse recognised for her work with the Special Care Baby Unit

Emma-Louise Evans, Nursery Nurse at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, is awarded the Midlands’s Nursing and Midwifery Award in the Regional Parliamentary Awards. Photo supplied by South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust

A nurse at Warwick Hospital has been recognised for her work with a regional award.

Emma-Louise Evans, nursery nurse at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Warwick Hospital, has been awarded the Nursing and Midwifery Award in the Regional Parliamentary Awards for the Midlands.

NHS Midlands announced on Tuesday (June 14) the ten individuals and teams chosen as regional champions to mark the NHS’s 74th birthday. The judges, drawn from across the NHS, selected Emma-Louise alongside nine other winners (one in each of the 10 categories) from more than 120 nominations.

The NHS Trust said that Emma-Louise has been a driver of change to ensure Warwick Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) delivers high-quality family-centred care as standard. This means involving the family as much as possible in their baby’s care.

For the past four years, Emma-Louise has worked hard as the Trust’s lead for the Bliss baby charter. This charter is a framework for neonatal units to assess the quality of the family-centred care they deliver.

Emma-Louise’s dedication to implement improvements was rewarded in May 2022 when the unit achieved the full gold Baby Bliss charter accreditation.

She also organised a fundraising event on World Prematurity Day and raised £1,445. During the day, she also arranged purple clothes and gifts for all the babies on the unit.

Emma-Louise said: “I am very proud of the improvements our unit has made and the role I have played in implementing changes to ensure we are providing the very best care to our families.

“Our main priority is to provide family-centred care.

"This is because it is so important to involve the parents in all aspects of their baby’s care while they are on the Unit – making them feel happy, confident, and empowered to care for and make decisions regarding their baby.