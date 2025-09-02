Warwick Hospital suite gets a cash boost thanks to football league

A suite within Warwick Hospital’s children’s ward have been given a £1,000 donation from the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League.

This donation will help support families and children attending the hospital’s Blossom Suite, which is a dedicated room for children and young people who are at the end of their lives.

Based on the MacGregor Ward, the suite provides a quiet and private environment for families to spend time together and includes a pull-out bed, blankets and ‘homely touches’.

The donation will help the hospital create more self-contained facilities, including access to food and drink without needing to leave the space and a private outdoor garden area.

Members of the Paediatric Team and League Secretary Steve Falp outside the Blossom Suite in the MacGregor Ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

The cheque was presented by league secretary, Steve Falp to paediatric clinical Sister Fiona, who accepted the donation on behalf of SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

League chairman, Mark Rowlatt, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this money to such a worthwhile cause.

"The teams in the League have raised this amount over the season and I’m really pleased that we can help with such an important asset which will be used to give comfort when it’s most needed.”

A spokesperson from SWFT added: “The staff on MacGregor Ward are so grateful for this generous donation.

"The Blossom Suite provides a vital space for families to be together at one of the most difficult times imaginable.

"With this funding, the team can make the area even more comfortable and supportive, helping to provide the best possible environment for families when they need it most.

“The support of community groups such as the Tracey Thomas Leamington and District Sunday Football League plays a vital role in enabling SWFT Charity to enhance hospital services and provide additional comforts that go beyond the NHS standard.”