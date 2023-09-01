Register
Warwick Hospital ward staff create new activity to help keep elderly patients active

They are now looking to make a larger board.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:34 BST

A ward at Warwick hospital which cares for elderly patients has created a new activity to help keep patients active.

Victoria Ward cares for elderly patients with cognitive impairments such as delirium, dementia, or memory loss.

Staff members on the Victoria Ward with the fiddle boards. Photo suppliedStaff members on the Victoria Ward with the fiddle boards. Photo supplied
Nursing staff at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust support patients by helping them stay active and to help with this the ward provides activities like colouring and ‘twiddle mats’.

Ward manager Helen Stevenson started to notice that some of the patients weren’t showing an interest in the activities available and thought about what else they could offer.

This is where the idea to create bespoke fiddle board, using recognisable objects, came about.

Using household items, the trust’s estates team created transportable boards with a range of familiar objects including locks, light switches, door handles and taps.

Staff said the boards have proved successful and the estates team are now looking at making a larger board, fixed to a wall to encourage patients to get up and walking.

Helen said: “These boards have been so well received and they are already making a big difference to our patients.

"Keeping patients mentally active on the ward is really important, without this they can deteriorate significantly. It is great for the nursing staff to be able to take them round to bedsides and encourage interaction.

"I am so grateful for the estates team creating these boards, they have really shown how non-patient facing staff can make a big difference to the experience of our patients.”

