Warwick Hospital warns it is under extreme pressure after flood in its A&E department

The hospital is urging people to use alternative services.

Warwick Hospital has warned that it is under extreme pressure after having to deal with a large flood in its A&E department today (Tuesday March 28).

The South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) posted on its social media pages this afternoon to warn anyone would could need the unit.

At around 3pm, the trust said the hospital was managing the large flood.

In the post, SWFT says that the hospital’s A&E unit is still available for people who may need it but says the flooding incident is also ‘significantly impacting’ the time it is taking for patients to be seen.

SWFT is advising for anyone needing medical attention to consider using alternative services such as calling 111, local pharmacies and the minor injuries unit at Stratford Hospital.

The Trust has not yet said what caused the large flood in the department.