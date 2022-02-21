Warwick Hospital's new multi-storey car park is now open

Warwick Hospital's new multi-storey car park. Photo supplied

Warwick Hospital' s new multi-storey car park has now opened.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust’s new car park is located in Millers Road in Warwick and has 469 spaces for staff, increasing on-site parking for patients.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Trust, the car park, which has CCTV throughout and opened today (Monday February 21), will enable the organisation to use the Warwick Hospital site differently by presenting potential for further development opportunities - giving the Trust more flexibility to improve services and increase clinical offerings.

It will also mean all staff who were on the Warwick Hospital car park waiting list have now been automatically granted a permit.

The Trust will now be able to offer staff parking permits from their first day rather than six months into employment.

The car park also includes 22 electric vehicle charging bays.

Warwick Hospital staff nurse, Ruth Connelly, said: “Coming into hospital can be an apprehensive time for patients and when they are unable to easily park their car it adds to their anxiety.

"I’m pleased the Trust has made the commitment to provide more staff parking spaces to increase on-site parking for patients and enable all staff to park their cars.