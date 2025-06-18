Warwick hosts National Walking Football Tournament for a second year

Café Royale in Leamington sponsored the football shirts for WRWFC and the tournament marked the first time the new shirts were worn by the team. Photo by Gillian Fletcher

For the second year in a row, Warwick Racing Walking Football Club (WRWFC) recently hosted a national walking football tournament.

Ten teams took part in a full day of matches, with more than 100 players.

The teams were:

Racing Club Warwick Gold

Racing Club Warwick Royal

Whitnash

Alcester

Solihull Moors

Birmingham Blues

Birmingham Walking Football Club

Cherwell Strollers

Wokingham

Argy Bargies (from Bournemouth)

Café Royale in Leamington sponsored the football shirts for WRWFC and it was the first time the new shirts were worn.

Jill Samuda, Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire, launched the event with a presentation of a framed WRWFC photograph to Gordon Dando, (chair of WRWFC), Gary Vella, (chair of Warwick Racing Football Club, whose ground and facilities are used by WRWFC), and Phil Haycock, (author of “Gentlemen! Gentlemen!”, the story of WRWFC, so far, and committee member of WRWFC).

Jill said: "It was great to see such an organised and efficient set-up and inspiring to see the enthusiasm and energy all the teams put into their sport.

“Watching the players from Warwick Racing Club was particularly moving as, having read “Gentlemen!, Gentlemen!” the book written by Phil Haycock, I felt I knew some members of the squad, having read their personal stories.

"Told with such honesty, it was easy to see how coming together to share so much of themselves both on and off the pitch was beneficial to everyone both emotionally and physically.

“I had expected to watch a fairly sedate game so I was extremely impressed by how fast everyone ‘walked’ and how the skills they had learned at a much younger age had not been forgotten.

“I was delighted to read that the day raised over £300 for the Parkinsons Society and that a Parkinsons Walking Football Group should be up and running within the next few months.

“I should love to keep in touch with all you are doing.

"With the popularity of football constantly on the rise, it was wonderful to see how a group of senior men had found a way of continuing to enjoy every aspect of the sport.”

The tournament final was closely contested between Birmingham Walking Football Club and Solihull Moors. Birmingham won 2-1 on penalties.

In the Plate final, (contested by teams finishing third and fourth in the group) Racing Club Royals lost to Alcester Walking Football club 3-1.

Walking Football

Phil Haycock, author of “Gentlemen! Gentlemen!, said: “There is exciting work going on all over the country with walking football and I can speak on behalf of all our players when I say that none of us expected to be out there playing football again at 60, 70 or even 80 years.

"However, here we are with a bunch of new friends who we can spend time with and who help us through some of the more difficult times that we face in our latter years.

“One of the great things about walking football is the connections that you make.

"The Bournemouth team was put together by Stanley Newiss, who visited us on his own last year after meeting some of our guys at the Dawlish tournament.

"One of our members, Nigel Adams, (also a WRWFC committee member), has been to visit him a couple of times since and there really is a community spirit around all walking football teams.

"Some teams take it more seriously than others but overall, I just think we are all still grateful just to be able to play the game we love and have fun.”

Warwick Racing Walking Football Club and its chosen charity

This year’s chosen charity for WRWFC is Parkinson’s UK and £300 was presented to Ken Meeson, Leamington and Warwick branch member of Parkinson’s UK and Emma Bracher, founder of Bigger and Better - fighting back against Parkinson’s, by chairman of WRWFC, Gordon Dando and Mike Southam, WRWFC committee liaison for the Parkinson’s project.

Ken Meeson is working with Mike Southam, to set up walking football sessions for people with Parkinson’s.

Mike said: “I’m sure this will be a great success and provide opportunities to develop different aspects of the club supporting the local community”.

Emma Bracher added: “We run exercise classes specifically for people with Parkinson’s throughout the region.

"We are supported by Parkinson’s UK and work closely with the Leamington and Warwick branch.

"We are delighted to hear that WRWFC are planning on starting Parkinson’s Walking Football sessions.

"I have seen first-hand the benefits of walking football for people with Parkinson’s, not just physically but psychologically and socially, and we very much look forward to supporting them with this.”