The site was first established as a coaching inn in 1591.

A hotel in Warwick that is said to be Warwickshire’s oldest hotel is marking a ‘bumper period of investment and recruitment’ as it marks a year since it opened under new ownership.

Father-and-daughter duo Guy and Daisy Middlebrook started running the Warwick Arms Hotel on High Street, Warwick back in June 2022.

From left to right; Ethan Ward (head of reception), Amy Peake (assistant manager), Tracey Reynolds (general manager), Daisy Middlebrook (marketing manager), Tracey and Guy Middlebrook (owners). Photo supplied

In their first year, more than £120,000 has been invested into a long-term renovation programme for the hotel’s 40 bedrooms – a quarter of which have already been completed.

Funds have also been invested into refurbishing the events suite.

The hotel has expanded its workforce from 17 to 27 full and part-time staff to meet increasing demand from the local visitors and those further afield – which has seen thousands of customers pass through the doors since June 2022.

Guy, who has lived in Warwick for more than 25 years, is an architect and purchased the hotel after falling in love with the potential of the quirky Georgian building.

He said: “We could see the potential in the hotel with it being in the shadow of Warwick Castle and its history dating back to the 16th century – it just needed a new lease of life, so it’s really pleasing to see the building starting to reap the rewards of new investment.

“We are much more than just a hotel, and the local community have really bought into this as our bar, restaurant and event space are busy throughout the week.

“The weekends tend to draw in our loyal local customers for food and drink, and this is supplemented by business travel in the week which has struck a brilliant balance for us.

“Our events space has also hosted around 15 weddings in our first year – which is fantastic – and we are looking to utilise this space in other ways too with the addition of a regular comedy night, as well as hosting other business meetings and conferences.

