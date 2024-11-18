Warwick hotel set to be closed for three months while it houses asylum seekers

The Delta Hotel in Warwick prior to being fenced off. Photo by Google Streetview.

A hotel in Warwick is set to be closed for three months while it houses asylum seekers.

Last Friday (November 15), reports started circulating that the The Delta Hotel, which is on Stratford Road just off the Longbridge roundabout, is providing temporary accommodation for male asylum seekers.

Early reports suggested that more 300 men are due to be housed at the hotel.

When contacted, a spokesperson from the Marriot Delta Hotel said: “The hotel has been temporarily closed for three months and will then reopen.

"Until then we have a contract with the Government.”

Last Friday, Warwick District Council also posted a statement on its website saying: “We do not get involved in the placement of asylum seekers.

"It is advised by the Home Office once they have commissioned the hotels.

“Warwickshire Police are aware of a situation, and will be monitoring over the weekend alongside partner organisations.

“If you are a member of the public, please email - [email protected].”

The news has sparked some concern in the community, one resident who lives nearby the hotel said: "No one was told about it – the area was suddenly boarded up and metal barriers were put up.

"We share the same access point as the hotel so this has affected us all living nearby.

"It has affected the local businesses and all the Christmas parties that were booked there.”

A member of staff from the hotel said around 250 migrants were arriving last Friday and that this was due to increase to around 300.

He also said it was unclear if any jobs were going to be lost.

When asked about staff jobs, the hotel provided the above statement.