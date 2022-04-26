Warwick housing development to get another 178 new homes

178 new homes will be built as part of the Midsummer Meadow development on Europa Way in Warwick. Photo supplied

A local housebuilder has announced a further 178 new homes will be built as part of its development in Warwick.

Two, three and four-bedroom homes will be available at Midsummer Meadow in Europa Way, which already has 57 homes on site.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We're delighted to be unveiling our newest homes in this popular development.

“Homes at Midsummer Meadow offer open-plan layouts that allow for meaningful family time together, as well as additional bedrooms for growing families or those in need of extra space for a study, playroom, games room, or even a home gym.

“With more residents starting to move in, there’s a real homely feel to the development, so it’s exciting to see a thriving community developing there too.