Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Warwick in Bloom reveals its winners of the 2023 competition - here's who won

There were 10 categories for people to enter this year
By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:11 BST

Warwick in Bloom has revealed the winners of its 2023 competition.

Organised by Warwick Town Council, this year saw the return of in-person judging following three years of virtual judging with residents and businesses required to submit photos of their entries.

There were 10 categories open for entry from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode.

Warwick in Bloom has revealed the winners of its 2023 competition. Organised by Warwick Town Council, this year saw the return of in-person judging following three years of virtual judging with residents and businesses required to submit photos of their entries. There were 10 categories open for entry from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode. Photos supplied by Warwick Town CouncilWarwick in Bloom has revealed the winners of its 2023 competition. Organised by Warwick Town Council, this year saw the return of in-person judging following three years of virtual judging with residents and businesses required to submit photos of their entries. There were 10 categories open for entry from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode. Photos supplied by Warwick Town Council
Warwick in Bloom has revealed the winners of its 2023 competition. Organised by Warwick Town Council, this year saw the return of in-person judging following three years of virtual judging with residents and businesses required to submit photos of their entries. There were 10 categories open for entry from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode. Photos supplied by Warwick Town Council

The competition attracted both returning and new entries and saw 41 medals awarded, including 14 gold medals, to residents and communities across Warwick.

In judging the competition, the Warwick in Bloom team was joined by Andrew Caine, a professional judge with full expertise on gardening and horticulture.

Head judge Andrew Caine said: “It was an honour to be invited to judge Warwick in Bloom 2023 for the first time.

"What the Warwick community have achieved this year is incredible and it was a pleasure to judge in-person and meet the passionate gardeners.

The Hanging Baskets and Window Boxes category winner: Kathy Spackman (Silver Gilt). Photo suppliedThe Hanging Baskets and Window Boxes category winner: Kathy Spackman (Silver Gilt). Photo supplied
The Hanging Baskets and Window Boxes category winner: Kathy Spackman (Silver Gilt). Photo supplied

“There was a wonderfully high standard shown by every entry, and while a thoroughly enjoyable judging experience, it was also a difficult one in choosing the worthy winners.

"However, my sincere congratulations go to our category and medal winners.”

The Overall Winner of Warwick in Bloom 2023 will be revealed at the competition’s prize-giving evening on September 12, which all entries will be invited to attend.

The judge named the category winners as:

Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo suppliedHotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo supplied
Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo supplied

Retailers shops Category winner: The Chip Shed, Swan Street (Silver Gilt)

Commercial premises gardens Category winner: Warwick Racecourse, Hampton Road (Gold)

Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants Category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold)

Domestic from garden Category winner: Katherine Cowlard (Gold)

Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo suppliedHotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo supplied
Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants category winner: The Thomas Lloyd Wetherspoons, Market Place (Gold). Photo supplied

Hanging baskets and window boxes Category winner: Kathy Spackman (Silver Gilt)

Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups) Category winner: Rohan Gardens (Gold)

School activity or garden Category winner: Newburgh Primary School (Silver Gilt)

Public access gardens Category winner: Mill Gardens (Gold)

Community participation Category winner: Chase Meadow Community Garden (Gold)

Domestic back garden (virtual due to restricted access) Category winner: Simon and Linda Garwood (Gold)