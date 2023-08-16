An Indian restaurant in Warwick has won a national award.

This week, the winners of the 12th English Curry Awards 2023 were announced at a ceremony in Birmingham, with more than 400 guests in attendance.

The awards, which was run by Oceanic Events, recognised the work of individuals and businesses within the English curry industry in a range of categories.

Warwick’s own Vivaanta, which opened in West Street in 2019, was named Outstanding Restaurant of the Year.

The Vivaanta team said: “Vivaanta is proud to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious award of "Outstanding Restaurant Of The Year Award" by English Curry Awards 2023.

“We at Vivaanta strive to ensure perfection in both our culinary expertise and service – we aim that all our guests leave satisfied.

“We are proud that our hard work is getting the recognition it deserves – the entire team is overjoyed.

Vivaanta in Warwick has won a national award. Photo by Google Street View

“Thank you to you all for your continued support.”

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2023 added: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.