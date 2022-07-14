Warwick junior school gifted a Peace Pole for its garden

Photo shows: Rev Diane Thompson from All Saints Church, Sandra Sutherland, Head of All Saints Junior School, Rotarians Laurie Day with a sunflower and Margaret Morley with children from China, Poland, Spain, India, Romania, France and the UK, which are all the languages represented on the Peace Pole. Photo supplied

A junior school in Warwick has been gifted a Peace Pole for the the school’s garden.

An assembly was recently held at All Saint’s Junior School, where Headteacher Sandra Sutherland shared the news of the planting of a Peace Pole in the newly renamed peace garden.

Sandra said: “The garden provides a quiet place within our school for all our pupils to benefit from an area of tranquillity and reflection, which is so important for young people today.

The Peace Pole at All Saint's Junior School in front of a mural designed by the children. Photo supplied

"The Peace Pole, with its very important message of Peace prevailing on earth, has become a focal point of our garden.

“We are so grateful to Warwick Rotary for donating this to our school, it will act as a powerful tool for us to encourage our young people to think about what peace means in all aspects of their life.

"We have placed it so it can be seen by all our young people where ever they are within our school.”

Warwick Rotarian Laurie Day expressed his thanks at being invited to attend. He said: “Listening to the children singing their hearts out and giving so many insights into what peace means to them and how refugees from all countries can be helped made it an absolute privilege to attend.

Laurie then presented Sandra with a sunflower to plant in their Peace garden.

Every Peace Pole conveys the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight languages connected with the school.