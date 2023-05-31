It was closed for just over a month.

Warwick library has reopened after it was closed for refurbishment.

The library reopened on Tuesday (May 30) and Warwickshire County Council said it has been more than 10 years since the library relocated into its council headquarters, and that the refurbishment has been designed to make the library a more accessible space.

Warwick library has reopened after being closed for refurbishment work. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The improvements will include a new sensory area to encourage library use by children and adults with additional needs, moving the children’s area to create additional space and creating a more welcoming space.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience during this short closure, and we look forward to welcoming them back to the new look library.

"The improvements we have made will offer a more flexible library space making it more accessible for customers of all ages for years to come.”