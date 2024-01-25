Warwick Lights of Love Christmas campaign supports local charities with donations
The annual Lights of Love Christmas campaign in Warwick has once again supported local charities with donations.
Every year the campaign, which celebrates lost loved ones, is organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council and raises money for the Mayor’s charities and Myton Hospices.
The community supports the campaign by submitting a card for a loved one and a donation for the Lights of Love Christmas tree which is placed in the Market Square.
This year, the charities benefited from a donation of £1,000.
A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “Following our Lights of Love in the Market Square over Christmas, we raised about £1,800 for the Mayors charities and Myton Hospices, which the club rounded up to £1,000 each.
Warwick Rotary president Alan Bailey recently handed over the cheques to Myton Hospice and Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques.