Warwick Lights of Love Christmas campaign supports local charities with donations

The annual Lights of Love Christmas campaign in Warwick has once again supported local charities with donations.

Every year the campaign, which celebrates lost loved ones, is organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council and raises money for the Mayor’s charities and Myton Hospices.

Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing over the cheques to each charity. Left shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey and Warwick Rotary Club secretary Jackie Crampton and Louise Careless (left) at Myton Hospices in Warwick. Rights shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing a cheque to Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo supplied

The community supports the campaign by submitting a card for a loved one and a donation for the Lights of Love Christmas tree which is placed in the Market Square.

This year, the charities benefited from a donation of £1,000.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “Following our Lights of Love in the Market Square over Christmas, we raised about £1,800 for the Mayors charities and Myton Hospices, which the club rounded up to £1,000 each.