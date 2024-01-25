Register
BREAKING

Warwick Lights of Love Christmas campaign supports local charities with donations

Cheques were recently presented to the charities.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual Lights of Love Christmas campaign in Warwick has once again supported local charities with donations.

Read More
Marie Curie needs people of Warwickshire to spring into action for Great Daffodi...

Every year the campaign, which celebrates lost loved ones, is organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council and raises money for the Mayor’s charities and Myton Hospices.

Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing over the cheques to each charity. Left shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey and Warwick Rotary Club secretary Jackie Crampton and Louise Careless (left) at Myton Hospices in Warwick. Rights shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing a cheque to Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo suppliedWarwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing over the cheques to each charity. Left shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey and Warwick Rotary Club secretary Jackie Crampton and Louise Careless (left) at Myton Hospices in Warwick. Rights shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing a cheque to Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo supplied
Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing over the cheques to each charity. Left shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey and Warwick Rotary Club secretary Jackie Crampton and Louise Careless (left) at Myton Hospices in Warwick. Rights shows Warwick Rotary President Alan Bailey handing a cheque to Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The community supports the campaign by submitting a card for a loved one and a donation for the Lights of Love Christmas tree which is placed in the Market Square.

This year, the charities benefited from a donation of £1,000.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “Following our Lights of Love in the Market Square over Christmas, we raised about £1,800 for the Mayors charities and Myton Hospices, which the club rounded up to £1,000 each.

Warwick Rotary president Alan Bailey recently handed over the cheques to Myton Hospice and Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques.

Related topics:Warwick Rotary ClubMayorMyton Hospices