Warwick Lioness Jess Carter thanks fans after UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 success

England footballer Jess Carter has thanked fans, her family and teammates for the support she has been shown during a difficult, but ultimately glorious, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign for her.

Defender Jess, from Warwick, whose footballing journey started at Warwick Juniors when she was a girl, put in a superb performance for the Lionesses in the final against World Champions Spain, which England eventually won 3-1 on penalties after extra time following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

During the game, Jess blocked attacks, passed out from the back, took the heavy blows and simply got up and carried on fighting.

This was the perfect response by Jess to both her critics during the course of the tournament after she was dropped from the starting line-up for England’s semi-final match against Italy and to those who had subjected her to racist and sexist abuse online causing her to announce she was 'stepping away’ from social media.

Jess Carter. Picture credit: Matt Western.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jess said: “The support that I felt from the fans has been incredible, I can’t thank them enough.

"Without the fans, my family and my teammates I’m not sure I’d have ever had the courage to go back on the pitch and play again.

"I’m not normally someone who struggles with the hate they receive because everyone is going to have their opinion but this tournament has been really tough.

"I’m never going to be able to show my thanks enough I just hope those fans continue to cheer on the Lionesses every single day.”

Jess Carter, front row second from the right wearing the number 16 shirt with the Lionesses (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western wants lasting tributes put up in Warwick to honour Jess.

He said: “The Lionesses defended their title yesterday and made us all so proud.

"To have our local Lioness, Jess, play a part in that is incredible.

"Her performance yesterday was outstanding, particularly in the face of the abuse she has faced this tournament from online trolls.

Jess Carter playing for Warwick Juniors in her younger days. Credit: Dean Brandrick.

"That took real guts.

"It’s only right we recognise her contribution and show her how proud this town is.

"I hear there are already calls for a statue - and I back them. "I’d also like to see a mural at a local site that has been instrumental in Jess’ career so I’m starting a campaign so that the next generation of footballers can see what she has achieved and that they could do the same.

"It’s not often a twice European Champion hails from our towns! It’s time to recognise it.

"I’m already having discussions on possible locations but if you have a thought drop me at email at [email protected] with ‘Jess Carter mural’ in the subject line.

"Let’s show Jess how proud her hometown is.”

Dean Brandrick was Jess's manager during her grassroots footballing days and said that Jess has shown all girls that dreams really can come true.

And Warwick Courier editor Phil Hibble has written a comment piece praising Jess for her defiance and bravery in the face of adversity and described her as ‘the perfect role model for Warwick district children’.

That article can be read here: https://tinyurl.com/382bvn82