The club hopes this will be the first of many charity events.

The Warwick Lions Club is set to host a gin, jazz and real ale event this week.

The charity event, which takes place on Friday (May 19) from 5pm, will be taking place at the marquee at Warwick Racecourse.

Sovereign Jazz duo of Rosie Harris and Nick Ransford, who will be performing at the Lions event this week. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions Club

It will feature local music makers singer Rosie Harris and guitarist Nick Ransford together with the Sweet Brew Quartet and The Jazz Assassins.

Refreshments will also be provided by local businesses The Windmill Hill Brewery and The Warwickshire Gin Company.

Lion President Peter Amis has said that the aim is to create a popular night out for jazz lovers, while at the same time providing a much-needed cash boost for the clubs Charity Fund, which helps those in need in the Warwick and Leamington area.