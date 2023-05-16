The Warwick Lions Club is set to host a gin, jazz and real ale event this week.
The charity event, which takes place on Friday (May 19) from 5pm, will be taking place at the marquee at Warwick Racecourse.
It will feature local music makers singer Rosie Harris and guitarist Nick Ransford together with the Sweet Brew Quartet and The Jazz Assassins.
Refreshments will also be provided by local businesses The Windmill Hill Brewery and The Warwickshire Gin Company.
Lion President Peter Amis has said that the aim is to create a popular night out for jazz lovers, while at the same time providing a much-needed cash boost for the clubs Charity Fund, which helps those in need in the Warwick and Leamington area.
Tickets cost £12 and they are available online from the jockey club at: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/jazz-night/