Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Warwick Lions Club to host gin, jazz and real ale event this week

The club hopes this will be the first of many charity events.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:30 BST

The Warwick Lions Club is set to host a gin, jazz and real ale event this week.

Read More
Warwick Lions president 'astonished' to be invited to garden party at Buckingham...

The charity event, which takes place on Friday (May 19) from 5pm, will be taking place at the marquee at Warwick Racecourse.

Sovereign Jazz duo of Rosie Harris and Nick Ransford, who will be performing at the Lions event this week. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions ClubSovereign Jazz duo of Rosie Harris and Nick Ransford, who will be performing at the Lions event this week. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions Club
Sovereign Jazz duo of Rosie Harris and Nick Ransford, who will be performing at the Lions event this week. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions Club
Most Popular

It will feature local music makers singer Rosie Harris and guitarist Nick Ransford together with the Sweet Brew Quartet and The Jazz Assassins.

Refreshments will also be provided by local businesses The Windmill Hill Brewery and The Warwickshire Gin Company.

Lion President Peter Amis has said that the aim is to create a popular night out for jazz lovers, while at the same time providing a much-needed cash boost for the clubs Charity Fund, which helps those in need in the Warwick and Leamington area.

Tickets cost £12 and they are available online from the jockey club at: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/jazz-night/

Related topics:Tickets