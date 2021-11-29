Warwick Lions looking for residents in Warwick and Leamington to join the club as it celebrates its 60th year

The Warwick Lions Club is looking for residents in Leamington and Warwick to join as members as it celebrated its 60th year.

The Club is a member of a world wide association of more than 4,500 Lions Clubs in 206 countries with an estimated 1.6 million members.

Members are all volunteers who give their time to help individuals and families in crisis.

Left photo shows Warwick Lions President Peter Amis with his wife Penny at the Warwick Victorian Evening and right shows the club’s 60th Anniversary entry at the Christmas Tree Festival inside St Mary's Church. Photos supplied

In a normal year Warwick Lions raise around £15,000 for charity from such fundraising events as the Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks and the Christmas Carol Concert at the Castle.

However, during the pandemic these could not be held so club members worked hard making up and delivering food parcels, providing laptops to facilitate home schooling, organised child friendly Halloween, Christmas and Easter treats for children as well as making routine donations of essential household equipment to struggling families.

Any one over the age of 18 can join Lions and the current membership of the Warwick Club spans from a University Student to a very active octogenarian.

The club is currently seeking new members to help carry their work forward and to help organise fund raising events in the future.