Warwick Lions step up to help cadets with their first aid training

The club recently heard that the local air cadets squadron were short of essential training equipment so they quickly stepped in to help.

Warwick Lions have had a long association with No.1368 (Warwick & Leamington Spa) Squadron Air Cadets who, as part of their community service experience, help the Lions at the Warwick town bonfire and fireworks and in making up Christmas food parcels for those in need.

Essential first aid is a mandatory part of air cadet training and is aimed at providing every cadet with essential lifesaving skills.

Lions members Neil Chisholm and John Tunney with members of No. 1368 Warwick & Leamington Spa Squadron Air Cadets at their Stratford Road training centre. Photo supplied

The Warwick Squadron were keen to expand this into full first aid training for their large group of new recruits and were finding it very difficult to borrow the equipment needed.