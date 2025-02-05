Warwick looking for young ambassadors to represent the town at Eurocamp 2025 - here's how to apply

Warwick Town Council is searching for young ambassadors to represent the town at this year's Eurocamp event. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

Warwick Town Council is searching for young ambassadors to represent the town at this year's Eurocamp event.

Saumur, France has been named as this year’s international destination for Eurocamp 2025 – an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks.

Last year’s event took place in Verden in Germany.

Eurocamp 2025 will run for two weeks from July 19 to August 2.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick.

The four will become ambassadors for the town and travel to Saumur for Eurocamp 2025.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “This opportunity allows the ambassadors to learn key skills, while completing a variety of community work and gaining excellent experience for any C.V or UCAS application.”

During the two weeks, the group will learn how to protect wildlife while designing and creating their own beehives to represent their hometown.

The beehives will be installed on the roundabouts in Saumur and will be in the image of the twinned towns.

This project is fully funded via Warwick Town Council and the twin towns and there will be no costs for the ambassadors.

Eurocamp 2025 will be made up of participants from Saumur, Verden, Formigine, Havelberg and Warwick.

Cllr Daniel Browne, who is chair of community and culture on the town council, said: "Eurocamp is a fantastic initiative that enriches the lives of young people by empowering them to develop vital skills that will last a lifetime.

"Previous Eurocamp participants have been positive ambassadors for Warwick and made value friendships while taking part in a fun community project.

“I know that whoever is selected to attend this year is in for a terrific, life changing experience.”

To take part in EuroCamp 2025, applicants must live in Warwick with a CV34 postcode.

Application forms to participate are now available from the Town Council via the website at: https://www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/eurocamp/, by emailing: [email protected] or by calling 01926 411 694.

The closing date for applications is April 14.