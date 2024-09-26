Warwick man arrested and bailed for drug driving after car crashes into flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Warwick was arrested for drug driving after a car crashed into flats.

The incident happened last Sunday (September 22) at around 1pm, where a car hit into the flats in Campriano Drive.

Officers attended the scene and said they “suspected class A and class B drugs from the car”.

A 26-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and driving under the influence of drugs.

He has since been bailed until November 24 while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or leading up to the incident to get in touch.

Information can be submitted online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or by calling 101 quoting the incident number 191 of September 22.

Alternatively, information can be also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by going to its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/