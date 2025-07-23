Warwick man raises funds for charity by taking the leap in memory of his mum

A man from Warwick has help raise much-needed money for a local charity after taking the leap in memory of his mum.

Stephen Gallimore, also known as Steve, took part in a skydive at Langar Airfield near Nottingham on July 12.

The 41-year-old has lived in Warwick since 2020 and was born and raised in Coventry.

Steve decided to take on the skydive in aid of The Myton Hospices, which has sites in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby as well as charity shops across the county.

Initially, Steve was due to take part in the challenge in April but this was postponed due to an operation.

Speaking about his challenge, Steve said: "I was nervous in the plane, as soon as the door opened, it was seconds and we were falling through the air.

"The adrenaline rush was amazing. All the fears I had at the beginning of the day soon vanished.”

As well as raising £1,050 for The Myton Hospices, the skydive was also in memory of his mum.

Steve said: “My mum passed away in January 2011 after a battle with cancer. My mum is my inspiration.

"She was a great woman, strong, courageous and determined. I strive to be like her.

"My mum was looked after by Macmillan team, however I choose the Myton Hospices as it is local to me. Myton is a great charity and helps people with palliative care.

“My mum would think I was absolutely mad doing a skydive, but she would be immensely proud of me, as she was with all her family.”

Steve is now setting his sights on completing another Skydive next year.