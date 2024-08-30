Warwick man set to take on ‘dangerous’ mountain ridge climbs in Gaza fundraiser
Felix Arthur and fellow campaigner Reuben Walker are set to tackle the more challenging hikes - known as Grade 1 scrambles - in Snowdonia, North Wales, over September 5 and 6.
They’re aiming to raise at least £1,500 for a charity based in the Occupied West Bank named Qurban that provides frontline support for those in Gaza.
The money will be divided between emergency food, shelter, and medical supplies.
The pair will climb the infamous knife-edge ridge, Crib Goch, as well as Tryfan North Ridge and Bristly Ridge (featuring the notorious Sinister Gully).
The three ridges make up a combined ascent of nearly 2,000 metres above sea level.
The Llanberis Mountain Rescue team in Snowdonia has warned that Crib Goch is ‘extremely dangerous’ and should not be attempted by novice walkers.
To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-support-for-palestinians-facing-genocide