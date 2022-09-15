Warwick man will be taking to the skies for a cause close to his heart

Paul Lawrence, who is from Warwick and now lives in Cubbington, is due to take on a charity skydive later this month.

The 43-year-old is taking on the challenge for the charity Young at Heart, which supports families of babies and children diagnosed with heart defects who are under care of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The charity is special to Paul because it has helped support his daughter, Katie Underhill and her young son Acer.

Acer Underhill with his grandad Paul Lawrence. Photo supplied

Her son was diagnosed with congenital heart disease (CHD) during her 20 week scan when she was pregnant.

Acer then went on to have two open heart surgeries before he was 18 months old.

Paul will be taking on his skydive on September 24 and when asked how he was feeling he said that he was nervous but determined.

Axel and Acer Underwood. Photo supplied

Speaking about the challenge, Paul said: “I wanted to step outside my comfort zone to support a charity that I’ve seen help my daughter and family at every opportunity.

"I'm glad to be able to help raise funds for this amazing charity.

"No one should have to see their child so unwell but these charities help families alike to support each other.

"They also give the families a much needed escape from the reality and severity of their situation.”

Acer after one of his open heart surgeries. Photo supplied

This is not the first charity challenge the family has taken on to say thank you.

In 2021, Katie took on her own challenge by walking 180 miles throughout the January with her Acer, who was 18-months-old at the time.

Katie’s challenge helped raise money for Tiny Tickers which supports families who's baby or child has been diagnosed with CHD.

She said: “Since January 2021, Acer has been having appointments every four to six months to check for deterioration.

"They are soon going to be planning his next open heart surgery.

"In July 2021 Acer also became a big brother to Axel.

“I'm very proud of my dad for taking on this challenge to help other families like ours.

"Acer loves his grandad and can't wait to see him do this skydive.”

So far Paul has raised more than £300 of his £500 target.