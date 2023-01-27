A marching band from Warwick aimed at children and teenagers is looking to add new members to its ranks.

Warwick Corps of Drums is looking to recruit new members to its ranks. Photo supplied

Warwick Corps of Drums, which can trace its roots back to 1979, is offering group and individual coaching to brass and drum players, from beginners to advanced players.

The band meets for rehearsals every Wednesday evening and once a month on a Sunday.

Warwick Drum Corps band manager, Jessica Wyatt, said: “We’d encourage any youngster and teenager with an interest in playing a brass instrument or becoming a drummer to come along.

“We have our own band hall, can provide instruments, group tuition and what is first for the band, provide one to one tuition for players in a safe environment.

“In view of the current economic climate, we’ve also opted to offer the first three months of membership for free, and to keep the cost of membership low too.”

For more details, email: [email protected] or call 07943525947.

