Warwick market hosting collection point for Ukraine

Warwick market, which runs on Saturdays, will be hosting a collection point for donations to help people in Ukraine.

As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, many people in the UK have been searching for ways to help conflict victims on the ground.

Many charities have recommended donating essential items, including clean bedding, sleeping bags, sanitary items and new shoes to those in need.

Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Local market operators, CJ's Events Warwickshire will be setting up a collection point, where residents and businesses can drop off items which will then be shipped to those in need.

Items the operator will be collecting are: nappies, sanitary items, towels, toothbrushes, first-aid items, blankets and sleeping bags.

The collection point will be located at the market information hub at Warwick market, in Market Square between 9am and 3pm from Saturday March 5.

Carol Young of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "The events in Ukraine are devastating and heartbreaking, and we're keen to do our bit, no matter how small, to offer support to those who are in desperate need of items.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"Our thoughts are with the extremely brave people who have stayed to oppose this illegal occupation, and their families and friends, many of whom have become refugees in the past few days."