Warwick market to be smaller this weekend due to weather forecast

Warwick market is due to be smaller this weekend due to the weather forecast.

CJ's Events Warwickshire have announced Saturday's market (February 19) will be hosting essential only stalls.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber weather warning is in place for Friday with gusts of up to 60mph into the evening.

Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "Following consultation with our operations team, we have made a difficult decision to permit Warwick market to go ahead, but with essential stalls only - food and drink.

'The amber weather warning means that set-up will not be possible on Friday as usual. Saturday's wind levels are much better, increasing again on Sunday.

"However, due to staffing levels and timeframe, we'd be unable to set up a full market for a full trading day on Saturday morning.

"Therefore, we have decided to operate the Saturday market with essential stalls.

"This will enable our team to ensure they can set up a reduced number of stalls within a timely manner."