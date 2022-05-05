Warwick Mayor celebrates tuition company moving to new site in the town

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington with Hayley Booth and Andrew Booth. Photo supplied

A maths tutoring company recently celebrated its official opening of its new site in Warwick with the Mayor.

On April 15, The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington welcomed HB Maths Tutoring Ltd to the town.

The business was previously located in Smith Street but moved to a bigger premises in St Johns earlier this year.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and Hayley Booth with Andrew Booth and Steve Grimes. Photo supplied

HB Maths Tutoring Ltd was founded by Hayley Booth, who is passion about maths and wanted to support others.

Andrew Booth said: “Since opening on February 21 we have been overwhelmed at the amazing feedback from new and old customers.

"Being situated off the famous Smith Street in Warwick has helped raise awareness of private tuition in general and in particular, more enquiries relating to home education.