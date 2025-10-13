Warwick Mayor joins Lions in navigating the town with visual impairment glasses to mark World Sight Day

And in what is becoming an annual tradition, the Warwick Lions Club – along with the Warwickshire Vision Support charity - challenged the Mayor of Warwick to be led around the town centre wearing sight impairment glasses to experience the hazards faced daily for people with sight problems.
Speaking about the experience on the day, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy said it was “very enlightening to understand first hand how Warwick looks from a different perspective.”
The Mayor was also joined by fellow town councillor Cora-Laine Moynihan. She said: “We experienced what navigating Warwick is like for someone with visual impairments.
"I, in particular, wore goggles that replicated left-sided Hemianopia. A type of visual impairment where there is a loss of the left half of the visual field in both eyes, caused by damage to the right side of the brain.
The Lions Club and its role with sight loss help campaigning
Lions Clubs have been helping communities focus on preventable sight loss since Helen Keller the inspirational deaf blind campaigner challenged Lions to become “Knights of the blind” in 1925.
Since then they have worked tirelessly on projects designed to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and benefit eye care.
The Lions ‘Sight First’ scheme has played a major role in helping to restore, improve and preserve the vision of vast numbers of people around the world by sponsoring millions of cataract and trachoma treatments, the building of eye centres and training of eye care professionals and community health workers.
Nearer home the Lions spectacle recycling initiative sees nearly a third of a million pairs of used glasses collected, refurbished and distributed to eye camps across the third world with the recycling of precious metals salvaged from broken and unsuitable glasses used to raise funds to finance eye related projects in the UK.
Another new initiative is the ‘Child Sight’ project which aims to provide free vision testing for school children across the Country with specialised camera equipment to help with the early detection of sight issues.