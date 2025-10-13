Warwick Mayor joins Lions in navigating the town with visual impairment glasses to mark World Sight Day

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, joined members of the Warwick Lions Club to mark the organisation’s ‘World Sight Day’ and to help raise awareness.

On October 9, Lions Clubs across the country marked World Sight Day.

And in what is becoming an annual tradition, the Warwick Lions Club – along with the Warwickshire Vision Support charity - challenged the Mayor of Warwick to be led around the town centre wearing sight impairment glasses to experience the hazards faced daily for people with sight problems.

As well as navigating the town under difficult circumstances, the group were also given a tour of the new Warwickshire Vision Support headquarters in Market Place, which opened in September.

Speaking about the experience on the day, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy said it was “very enlightening to understand first hand how Warwick looks from a different perspective.”

The Mayor was also joined by fellow town councillor Cora-Laine Moynihan. She said: “We experienced what navigating Warwick is like for someone with visual impairments.

"I, in particular, wore goggles that replicated left-sided Hemianopia. A type of visual impairment where there is a loss of the left half of the visual field in both eyes, caused by damage to the right side of the brain.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with members of the Warwick Lions Club and representatives from Warwickshire Vision Support and guide dog Harper. Photo by the Mayor of Warwick

"The walk for me was nauseating. My vision was blurred and the world didn't look stable to me. Walking was difficult as I wasn't entirely sure where I was stepping.

"My own visual difficulties may have influenced the experience but, nonetheless, it highlighted to me how little things like a slab out of place can be dangerous.

"Though most of us may not even think about the accessibility of Warwick, there are people who are detrimentally affected by it in our town. It has given me much food for thought.”

World Sight Day is a global event aiming to raise awareness about blindness and vision impairment. It was originally started by the SightFirstCampaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, with members of the Warwick Lions Club about to set off from the Court House on a tour of the town centre led by Martyn Parker from Warwickshire Vision Support with guide dog Harper. Photo supplied by Warwick Lions

It has since been integrated into VISION 2020 and is coordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) with the World Health Organization.

The Lions Club and its role with sight loss help campaigning

Lions Clubs have been helping communities focus on preventable sight loss since Helen Keller the inspirational deaf blind campaigner challenged Lions to become “Knights of the blind” in 1925.

Since then they have worked tirelessly on projects designed to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and benefit eye care.

The Lions ‘Sight First’ scheme has played a major role in helping to restore, improve and preserve the vision of vast numbers of people around the world by sponsoring millions of cataract and trachoma treatments, the building of eye centres and training of eye care professionals and community health workers.

Nearer home the Lions spectacle recycling initiative sees nearly a third of a million pairs of used glasses collected, refurbished and distributed to eye camps across the third world with the recycling of precious metals salvaged from broken and unsuitable glasses used to raise funds to finance eye related projects in the UK.

Another new initiative is the ‘Child Sight’ project which aims to provide free vision testing for school children across the Country with specialised camera equipment to help with the early detection of sight issues.