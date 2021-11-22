Warwick Mayor joins Rotary members for annual lunch event - and reflects on community efforts over last 18 months

The Mayor of Warwick recently joined Rotarians for their annual Civic lunch.

The Rotary Club of Warwick welcomed Cllr Richard Edgington and Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, to their event on November 17.

They were also joined by Rotary District Governor David Clayfield.

District Governor David Clayfield, Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, Cllr Richard Edgington, Warwick Mayor and Warwick Rotary Club President Paul Jaspal. Photo supplied

After lunch President Paul Jaspal explained the origins of Rotary in Chicago where businessmen met to network and to support the local community.

Now there are more than one million members worldwide who do things to help combat polio, fund eye clinics, and raise funds for causes closer to home.

In Warwick the club runs a Thai festival, town bonfire, Carols at the castle, enabling them to help local charities.

Cllr Richard Edgington said: "The last 18 months during Covid had shown a strong community spirit in Warwick.

"Local businesses supported key workers and struggled to keep us all going, adapting to home deliveries of groceries and take away meals.

"They even rose to the challenge of manufacturing PPE and sanitisers and small traders had shown the vital role they play in the economy.

"Warwick Town Council had supported traders with covid grants, civic leadership – being seen 'at a distance' supporting charities, and at virtual shopping events.

"Looking forward there may still be vulnerable people and children needing support and the mayor's charities for the year will be flexible to give them help.

"The town council has about 30 projects to make Warwick a better place including reduction of air pollution."

The mayor added that he is also looking forward to the Commonwealth Games and the Queens Jubilee next year.

President Paul Jaspal referred to the close co-operation between the club and town council in providing support to the club's events.