Warwick Mayor praises the community spirit that continues to shine in the town

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington has issued a Christmas message to the community. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, has issued a Christmas message to all residents in the area. In his message he praises the community spirit that has continued to shine in the town during another strange year due to the pandemic. Here's is the Mayor's Christmas message:

As we celebrate Christmas this year, like the last it will be different from what we have been used to in previous years.

Whilst this year we have been fortunate that some of our amazing events are back, and we have been able to celebrate Christmas in true Warwick style; with the successful Victorian Evening, the amazing display of Christmas Trees in St Mary’s and of course Carols at Warwick Castle.

We are of course not out of the woods and appear to have some way to go as the pandemic continues to unfold. But after what has been a challenging year in the midst of the pandemic, this is hopefully a time where we can all take a break before we head into 2022.

Looking back on this past year, our lives have of course been heavily influenced and altered due to Covid.

My thoughts are with everyone who have been impacted, whether that be by bereavement, illness, social isolation and other consequences of the pandemic.

Whilst we reflect on such impacts, it is also an opportunity to also celebrate the amazing community spirit across the whole town, which has shone, and continues to shine.

We are so lucky to be such a friendly and supportive town with amazing communities, charities, groups, businesses and individuals who contribute so much – a huge thank you to you all.

I’d also like to thank all of Warwick’s key workers and the families of those workers who continue to do so much to keep us all safe – well done and thank you, your continued dedication is truly appreciated.

I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me in my mayoral term so far.

I have had the honour of meeting so many amazing people, charities, and worthy causes – it truly is a great honour and privilege and one I am incredibly humbled by.

My final thanks go to everyone who has supported me in my role as Mayor.