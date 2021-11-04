Warwick Mayor's charity pot gets a boost thanks to efforts at annual Mop fair

The Mayor of Warwick's charity pot has received a boost thanks to the efforts of the community at the annual Mop fair.

Christopher Proudfooot from The Fourpenny Pub and Hotel helped raise more than £1,000 for the Mayor's charities by volunteering to cook the traditional pig roast at the opening of the Mop Fair in October.

The first slice is traditionally auctioned and Tommy Wilson ‘Master of the Mop’ put in a generous bid for the slice.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington outside Rowley's Butchers in Warwick. Photo supplied

A further £200 was raised that day at the traditional lunch where the weight of the pig was guessed for a donation and the winner this year was Mrs Whynet.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, said: “ I want to give a huge thanks to Chris and his helpers, along with Rowley’s Butchers for providing the pig.

"All monies raised will be split between my charities at the end of my year who will also be hugely appreciative.

"It was fantastic to raise so much money on the day, thank you to all those who supported, your support is valued by us all."

The Mayor of Warwick carving the first slice of the pig roast at the Warwick Mop. Photo supplied