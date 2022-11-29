Thanks to Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust, Warwick Mayor, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, is able to issue vouchers to residents aged over 70 living in CV34 postcodes.
Vouchers are limited and it is hoped that people who do not need a voucher will leave them for residents who do, as the vouchers are not a statutory entitlement.
Vouchers can be collected from December 1 to December 22 on production of a pension card or bus pass (identification with name, address and date of birth), from Warwick Tourist Information Centre from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.
The £10 vouchers can be redeemed at: Bread & Co, Claridges, food and drink stalls at the Saturday market, Cloud 9, Encore Clothing Agency, Golden Monkey Tea Co, Greenbean, Happy Puccia, Mel Broom Butchers, Olim, The Artisan Butcher, The Den, The Tuckery Café, Two Brothers Café, Two Brothers Bakery and the Tourist Information Centre.