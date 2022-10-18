Warwick military museums team up to host commemorative event marking the 80th anniversary of one of the battles of WW2
Military museums in Warwick have teamed up to host a commemorative event marking the 80th anniversary of one of the battles of the Second World War.
The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, the Fusiliers Museum and The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum have joined together to host an exhibition on October 29.
It will take place inside The Court House in Jury Street, to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Second Battle of El-Alamein, in which British and Commonwealth forces inflicted a major defeat on the Axis powers during the Second World War.
The event will be open to the public from 1pm to 4pm and will include a film about El-Alamein shown during the afternoon.
Most Popular
In Castle Street from 10am to 4pm, there will also be a static display of Second World War military vehicles.
Advertisement
Entry to the exhibition event is free but donations are welcome.
For further information, go to the History Pages of the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum website which include the Battle of El Alamein.