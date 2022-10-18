Warwickshire Yeomanry Tanks at The Battle of El Alamein 80 years ago. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum

The Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum, the Fusiliers Museum and The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum have joined together to host an exhibition on October 29.

It will take place inside The Court House in Jury Street, to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Second Battle of El-Alamein, in which British and Commonwealth forces inflicted a major defeat on the Axis powers during the Second World War.

The event will be open to the public from 1pm to 4pm and will include a film about El-Alamein shown during the afternoon.

In Castle Street from 10am to 4pm, there will also be a static display of Second World War military vehicles.

Entry to the exhibition event is free but donations are welcome.