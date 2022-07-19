Warwick motorsport and maintenance student win top college award

Ben Hodges has been named Student of the Year at Warwick Trident College. Ben Hodges also won the title of Motor Vehicle Student of the Year at the college – which is part of college group (formerly Warwickshire College Group). Photo supplied

The 17-year-old was one of the first students to benefit from work experience opportunities with WCG’s partnership with Listers Group, a privately owned motor group.

More than 120 people, including staff, students and parents, attended the recently held Further Education Student Awards – it was also the first time it has been held physically in three years.

A total of 47 awards were presented during the evening, which also saw students from Royal Leamington Spa College recognised.

Ben has now completed his Level 2 motorsport maintenance and repair course and is planning to continue his studies with the Level 3 course.

He said: “I was quite surprised and a bit overwhelmed. I was sat in the audience thinking, well surely it can’t be me, and then my name came out.

“I just enjoy working on cars, developing new things for them, improving them and making them better for environment.

“The course has been great - I was lucky enough to get the chance to work at Listers Group and, separately, have the chance to work on the engines and mechanics of canal boats with another business.