Warwick mum launches business that adds hearing aids to second hand toys - to represent her son who has hearing loss

A Warwick mum has launched a new business which alters and sells second hand toys which represent her son who has hearing loss.

Ashlea Lines, of Me & You, had the idea to change the toys so that they are wearing hearing aids just like three-year-old Sydney.

And she wants other children to relate to and love playing with them just like he does.

Ashlea Lines, of Me & You, and her son Sydney.

Ashlea said: "Sydney was born with hearing loss and he has been wearing hearing aids since he was one.

"I thought it would be great to help him feel included when playing with his friends and toys so I wanted to buy him a toy with hearing aids.

"Searching online I found many shops in the USA, and one in the UK, but Sydney wouldn’t play with any of their products.

"I couldn’t find shops that sell anything either.

An Elf on the Shelf with a hearing aid as sold by Me & You.

"This really upset me because there is barely anything out there that represents my boy because he doesn’t conform to what society considers 'normal'.

"So I started to have a play around with his figurines and toys, making them with aids for him to play with and he loves them.

"I want to share the love and now use 'pre-loved' figurines and toys, adapting them for every child to be able to relate to and love them, as much as Sydney does."

Ashlea is supporting the National Deaf Children's Society by donating ten per cent of the proceeds from every Elf on the Shelf toy she sells.

A figure of Thor with a hearing aid as sold by Me & You.

For more information visit the Me & You Facebook page or meyou_uk Instagram page.

Ashlea is donationing ten per cent of the proceeds of sales of her Elf on the Shelf Toys to the National Deaf Children's Society